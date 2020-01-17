Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released a recruitment notification for Motor Vehicle Inspector position today, January 17th, 2020. The notification can be accessed at MPSC’s official website, mpsc.gov.in, and the application can be processed at mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

The recruitment notification has been released to fill 240 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply on or before February 6th, 2020 to participate in the recruitment process.

Candidates interested in applying for the Motor Vehicle Inspector position need to be between the ages of 19 and 38 year with relaxation for candidates from the reserved category according to the norms. The candidates must look at the official notification for more details on qualification and experience required to apply for the position.

Here is the direct link to access the MPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector position.

The candidates must have to appear for a written exam followed by a Main exam and PET/PST round before final appointment. The exam syllabus and pattern can be accessed on the official notification.

Here is the direct link to apply for the MPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector position.

Candidates must first go through the registration process before proceeding with the application. Candidates are suggested to go through the notification thoroughly before applying.