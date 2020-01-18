Navodaya Vidyalaya has issued the admit card for the JNVST examination that will be conducteded for the Class 9th admission on January 17th, 2020. All the parents/guardians can download the admit card for the exam at the official website, nvsadmissionclassnine.in

The admission test is scheduled to be conducted on February 8th, 2019.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for the JNVST class IX admission admit card.

The admission test will be conducted at the Navodaya Vidyalay and will be an OMR-based test in English or Hindi. The duration will be 2-1/2 hours testing students on English, Hindi, Maths, and Science. The full notification can be accessed in this direct link.

How to download JNVST Class IX admission test admit card: