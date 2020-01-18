National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the 2020 January JEE Main result on January 17th, 2020. The result was expected to be declared in the last week of January; however, has been released days ahead of the original schedule at the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Along with the result, the NTA released the final answer keys for the JEE Main January 2020 based on which the final evaluation was done. The final answer keys can be accessed in this direct link.

Here is the direct link to access the January 2020 JEE Main result.

A total number of 41 candidates have received 100 NTA scores for the JEE Main January 2020 examination. A total number of 9.21 lakh had registered to appear for the exam of which 8.69 lakh candidates participated in the exam.

The JEE Main exam is conducted for admissions to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating though Central Seat Allocation Board. Candidates who clear the JEE Main can appear for JEE Advanced for admissions to IIT colleges.

The NTA will conduct the JEE Main exam again in the month of April i.e. from April 5th to April 7th to April 11th, after which the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration better of the two NTA Scores of all candidates appeared in January 2020 and April 2020 examinations.

How to check JEE Main 2020 result: