Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP-PEB) will close the application process for the 2020 Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) today, January 20th, 2020. The application process began on January 6th and candidates can access the notification and apply for the same at the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

The candidates who have applied for the exam can make corrections in their submitted application until January 25th, 2020. MP Vyapam will conduct the MPTET 2020 examination to certify eligibility of teachers to teach for primary classes in schools affiliated by the state board. TET certification is for 7 years from the date of issuance.

The detailed notification along with the application process will be released in a few hours at the official website. Meanwhile, the candidates can access the short notice for the examination in this direct link.

How to apply for MPTET 2020 exam: