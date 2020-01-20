MPTET Primary School TET 2020 application process to end today at peb.mp.gov.in
Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP-PEB) will close the application process for the 2020 Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) today, January 20th, 2020. The application process began on January 6th and candidates can access the notification and apply for the same at the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.
The candidates who have applied for the exam can make corrections in their submitted application until January 25th, 2020. MP Vyapam will conduct the MPTET 2020 examination to certify eligibility of teachers to teach for primary classes in schools affiliated by the state board. TET certification is for 7 years from the date of issuance.
The detailed notification along with the application process will be released in a few hours at the official website. Meanwhile, the candidates can access the short notice for the examination in this direct link.
How to apply for MPTET 2020 exam:
- Visit the MP Vyapam 2020 official website.
- Click on the link to access the MPTET 2020 examination page.
- Click on the application link or this direct link to access the application page.
- Fulfill the registration and application process and submit the application.
- Once the application is submitted, take a print out of the application for future reference.