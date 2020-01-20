Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train to Puri, Konark, Kolkata, Gaya, Varanasi and Prayag. The Aastha Teerth Yatra package tour is scheduled from 5th to 14th February, 2020.

Package details:

The Aastha Teerth Yatra Package Tour (Code: SZBD376) departs from Madurai at 00:05 hours on 5th February, 2020 via train and ends on 14th February, 2020. The destinations covered include Puri, Konark, Kolkata, Gaya, Varanasi and Prayag. The total cost of the package per person for adults and children above the age of 5 years is INR 9,450.

Package itinerary:

Boarding Points: Madurai, Trivandrum Central, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Ottappalam, Palakkad Jn, Podanur Jn, Erode Jn, Salem Jn

Deboarding Points: Vijayawada Jn, Nellore Jn, Katpadi Jn, Jolarpettai Jn, Salem Jn, Erode Jn, Podanur Jn, Palakkad Jn, Ottappalam, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Kollam Jn, Trivandrum Central, Madurai

The train arrives at Malatipatpur on 7th February, 2020 early in the morning. A tour of Puri Jagannath Temple and Konark Sun Temple is scheduled for the day. At night the train departs for Kolkata and reaches the destination on the morning of 8th February, 2020. A visit to Victoria Memorial followed by a night stay in Kolkata is scheduled.

On 9th February, 2020 tourists will get to enjoy a Kolkata City Tour. This includes a visit to the Kali Mata (Shakti Peeth) temple and Belur Math. The train departs from Kolkata in the evening for Gaya. On 10th February, 2020 the tour arrives in Gaya. Pilgrims can attend Pind Darpan in Gaya on the 10th. The tour moves towards Varanasi in the evening.

The train arrives in Varanasi on 11th February, 2020. Pilgrims can take a holy dip in the Ganges and perform rituals. The train departs for Prayag in the evening. On 12th February, 2020 tourists can bathe in the Triveni Sangam in Prayag. The tour departs for return journey the same evening. Train arrives in Madurai on the 14th of February, 2020.

It is important to note that in case certain halts are not approved by Railways, alternative halt arrangements will be made by IRCTC/SZ to cover sightseeing locations. Under such circumstances announcements will be made in the train. For eg: If halt at Puri is not approved by Railways, an alternate halt at Malatipatpur will be requested by IRCTC.

Package inclusions:

The package includes train travel via Sleeper class. Night stay and facilities to freshen up will be arranged at Dharmashalas or halls on multi-sharing basis. Morning tea/coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner and 1 litre drinking water will be provided daily. A tour escort and security will be available on train.

The package does not include expenses of laundry, medicines or any other expenditure of personal nature. Entry fee for monuments, if any, will be paid by tourists. Services of tour guide will be chargeable. Leave Travel Concession (LTC) will be issued by IRCTC for tourists who avail the Bharat Darshan tours (only the train fare and road transfers will be admitted) after completion of the tour.

Tour cancellation policy:

For cancellation of ticket, please log in to your IRCTC account, select the Tour Confirmation Number of the ticket you wish to cancel and cancel your ticket from your booked history on line. Cancellation of ticket is possible only on the website www.irctctourism.com, and is not possible on PRS Counters. If the user wishes to cancel his ticket, cancellation rules for Land (Holiday) and Rail Tour Packages as under:

No. of days before commencement of Trip* Total Deductions Up to 15 days (excluding departure date) Rs. 250 /- per passenger Up to 8-14 days (excluding departure date) 25% of the package cost Up to 4-7 days (excluding departure date) 50% of the package cost Less than 4 days 100% of the package cost

Important guidelines:

55-seater non-pushback, non-AC/similar bus for pick up will be provided from station for sightseeing. Where buses are not permitted, tourists will have to make their own arrangements on alternative modes. Entrance fees, Pooja, Special Darshan charges, Horse ride and Boating charges are to be borne by the tourist.

Pillows, Bed Sheet, Nylon rope for drying clothes, Lock and key with chain to secure luggage, Bucket with Mug, Torch Light, Umbrella, Medicines, Plates, Glass, etc. should be carried by tourists.

Please carry ID card (like Driving License, Voter ID card, Aadhaar Card, Pan Card) as proof of Identity for cross verification.

Passengers joining the tour without valid tickets along with ID proof will not be allowed to undertake the tour.

The package tour decided by the IRCTC includes Sleeper Class Train Tickets, Pure Vegetarian Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, Hall type accommodations and Bus for local sightseeing only. Cost value package.

Contact details:

For booking details or to know more about the package, contact the following: