Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has, as informed earlier, has begun the application process for the 2019 Patwari recruitment from today, January 20th, 2020. Candidates can access the notification for the Patwari recruitment at the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and process the application at the Rajasthan SSO website..

The Board will conduct the recruitment drive to fill 4,207 vacancies of which 3,673 vacancies are in non-TSP areas and 570 in TSP areas. The application process has begun from today and the last day to apply to participate in the recruitment drive is February 19th, 2020.

Interested candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 40 years with relaxation for candidates from reserved category. They must also have a Bachelor’s degree with O or Higher Level certificate course conducted by NIELT or DOEACC or equivalent with working knowledge of Devanagari script.

The details of the selection process and pertinent dates for the same will be released at a later date. Candidates can access the short notice for the RSMSSB 2019 Patwari recruitment at the official website or in this direct link.

How to apply for RSMSSB 2019 Patwari position: