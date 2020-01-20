Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last day for January 2020 admission process. The last day now to apply for admissions for various IGNOU UG, PG, and Certificate courses is now January 31st and can be processed at the official website, ignou.ac.in.

Previously, the last day to apply to IGNOU January 2020 admissions was today, January 20th. Interested candidates who had missed the old deadline still have an option to apply for admissions for January 2020 admissions.

Here is the direct link to apply for the January 2020 admissions.

Before proceeding for filling the form online the applicant must have the following:- Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB) Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB) Scanned copy of Age Proof (less than 200 KB) Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB) Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB) Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB) Scanned Copy of BPL Certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB)

The candidates, if not already registered for the IGNOU website, must first go through the registration process. Once the User Login is generated, use the credentials to log-in and process the application process.