Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) released a notice on January 20th stating that the 2018 Group I Services Main exam has been postponed. The revised dates for the exam will be announced soon, the notice said.

The Commission was scheduled to conduct the 2018 Group I Services main exam from February 4th to February 16th in seven sessions and the postponement happened on administrative grounds.

Here is the direct link to access the postponement notice.

The Group I Services Main exam has already been postponed for multiple times. The candidates who were declared successful in the Group I Services screening result in November are eligible to appear for the exam.

The Main exam was initially scheduled to be conducted from December 12th to December 24th which was later postponed for January and then February.

The APPSC 2018 Group I Services exam is being conducted to fill 167 positions and the screening test was conducted on May 26th, 2019 and the result for which was declared on November 1st, 2019 along with cut-off marks and final answer keys.