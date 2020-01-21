Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will run a Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train to Puri, Gangasagar, Gaya and Varanasi. The 10 days, 9 nights tour is scheduled to begin on 10th April, 2020.

The Puri Gangasagar Yatra Special package tour (code: WZBD282) will depart from Kolhapur at 00.30 hours on 10th April, 2020. Meals will be provided on board and tourists can book Sleeper or AC 3-tier tickets for the journey. The package cost per person for Standard travel is INR 9,450 and for Comfort category is INR 11,550.

Tour itinerary:

Boarding Points: Kolhapur - Miraj - Satara - Pune - Chinchvad - Lonavala - Panvel - Kalyan - Igatpuri - Nasik - Manmad - Jalgaon - Bhusaval - Nagpur



Deboarding Points: Itarasi - Bhusaval - Jalgaon - Manmad - Nasik - Igatpuri - Kalyan - Panvel - Lonavala - Chinchvad - Pune - Satara - Miraj - Kolhapur

The tour reached Malatipatpur on 12th April, 2020 from where passengers will be taken to Puri by road to visit the Jagannath Temple. Arrangements will be made for overnight stay in Puri. On 13th April, 2020 after breakfast, tourists will get to the see the Bhubneshwar Lingaraja Temple and the Konark Temple. The tour will then depart for Kolkata.

The tour arrives in Kolkata on 14th April. Tourists will proceed to Gangasagar via road and stay there overnight. On 15th April, a trip to Kali temple is scheduled following which the train departs for Gaya. The train arrives in Gaya on 16th April. A visit to Vishnupad Temple and Bodhgaya will be undertaken the same day. The train departs for Varanasi late in the evening.

On 17th April, the train arrives in Varanasi from where tourists will proceed to visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The tour begins its return journey to Kolhapur the same evening. The journey ends in Kolhapur on 19th April, 2020.

Package inclusions:

The tour package includes hall accommodation for night stays. Pure vegetarian meals will be provided. Tourist buses for sightseeing, tour guides for announcements and information and security arrangement for each coach will be available.

The tour programme is subject to change, any alteration/cancellation can be done under unexpected circumstances. Expenses of personal nature including extra fees of monuments, guide charges, porter service, natural calamity, theft, accidents, any loss or damages caused during the tour will be borne by the tourists. All passengers are required to strictly follow the reporting time as instructed by tour escorts. Delay in reporting and its consequences will not be responsibility of IRCTC.

Important points to note:

Carry an Identity Card (Voter Card, Driving License, Pan Card, Passport or any Govt. Identity Card) while traveling, this is for verification when needed.

Please carry your own bedding, regular medicines, doctor’s prescriptions and contact number, torch, umbrella, lock & chain for securing luggage, nylon rope for drying clothes, and water bottle to stock drinking water.

While travelling, there might be some delay in providing food. Old people and diabetic passengers may carry some refreshments.

It is the duty of co-passengers to provide seats first for handicapped and older people. Please do not request representatives to block seats.

Cancellation policy:

No. of days before commencement of Trip* Total Deductions Up to 15 days (excluding departure date) Rs. 250 /- per passenger Up to 8-14 days (excluding departure date) 25% of the package cost Up to 4-7 days (excluding departure date) 50% of the package cost Less than 4 days 100% of the package cost

Contact details:

