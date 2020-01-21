Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card for the CBT exam for the recruitment for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) (Trainee)-Civil today, January 21st, 2020. Candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, upenergy.in.

Candidates are advised to go through the admit card carefully for details on the exam time, date, and venue. The admit card will also have other details regarding the examination.

Here is the direct link to download the UPCCL JE admit card.

The UPPC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 31 vacancies. The test shall consists of 3-hour duration for a total of 200 marks of which 150 questions will be from diploma level engineering, 20 from general knowledge, 20 question for reasoning, and 10 for general Hindi. There will be a negative mark of 0.25 for every wrong answer.

Candidates can go through the notification for more details on exam pattern and syllabus and other details regarding the recruitment available in this link.