Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) had issued the admit card for the examination for the recruitment of Mobile Squad Constable (MSC) on January 18th, 2019, and now the exam centre details for all the candidates have been released. The candidates can check the details from the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

The exam dates were released on January 14th which stated that the examination will be conducted on February 2nd. The recruitment drive aims to fill 496 Mobile Squad Constable vacancies. The application process was started on October 29th and went on until November 29th, 2019.

Here is the direct link to check the Exam Centre details for Mobile Squad Constable.

The exam will be carried out in a single session on February 2nd from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The candidates must report to the centre by 9.00 am to go through the security check and other formalities. The notice also has specimen OMR for reference.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for CSBC Mobile Squad Constable exam.

The candidates must clear three rounds of the recruitment process, the first of which is an OMR online examination followed by a PET/PST examination and then a medical examination. The official notification has further details regarding the same which can be accessed in this link.