Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for the private students who have applied to participate in the 2020 board exam for 10th and 12th classes. The admit card is available for download at the official website, cbse.nic.in.

CBSE will conduct the exams for the 2020 in the months of February and March. Both the exams are scheduled to begin from February 15th; however, the 10th class will go on until March 20th and the 12th class exam until March 30th, 2020.

Here is the direct link to download the CBSE 2020 admit card for private students.

The date sheet for the board exams were released in the month of December and can be accessed at the official website or in these direct links for 10th class and for 12th class.

The students are advised to go through various instructions provided on the admit card and the date sheet carefully. Students are also advised to keep a tab of the official CBSE website for latest updates regarding the examinations.