Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) 2020 10th and 12th board exam admit card will be issued from today, January 23rd, 2020, according to several reports. The process of distributing the admit card will start from today and will be wrapped up by January 31st, 2020.

Students are suggested to contact their respective schools to collect the admit card. The responsibility of distributing the admit cards for regular students lies with the school and students can collect them at the schools.

The UP Board had released the 2020 board exam timetable in the month of July 2019. The exams for both 10th and 12th in UP will be conducted from February 18th and will go on till March 6th.

The evaluation work will be finished in 10 days starting March 15 while the results will be declared between April 20 to 25. It was informed earlier the academic session in all universities and colleges in the state will commence on July 10.