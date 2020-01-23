Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has started the application process for the Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions (Engineering / Non Engineering) in Tamil Nadu Elementary Educational Sub-Ordinate Service on January 22nd. The application can be processed at the official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

The Polytechnic Lecturer recruitment for the Government Polytechnic Colleges will be done to fill 1090 vacancies and the last date to apply to appear for the recruitment drive is February 12th, 2020.

The notification for the Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges was released on November 27th, 2019 along with the notification for the recruitment of Block Education Officer for 97 positions.

Here is the direct link to process the TNTRB Lecturer application.

The Lecturer of Polytechnic Colleges recruitment is going to be conducted for 15 subjects of which 219 vacancies are for Mechanical Engineering, 134 for Computer Engineering, 118 for Electronics and Communication Engineering, and 112 for Civil Engineering among others.

The candidates should be below the age of 57 to apply for Lecturer position with Bachelor’s Degree for Engineering subjects in the appropriate branch with at least 60% marks and Master’s degree (first class) in appropriate branch for Non-Engineering subjects.

The candidates can get more information on the reservation policy, vacancy breakdown, application and selection process, eligibility and qualification in the official notification available at the official website or in this direct link.