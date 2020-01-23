Indian Bank has released the 2020 Specialist Officer notification on January 22nd, 2020 and the application process for the recruitment has begun. Candidates can access the notification and apply for the vacancies at the official website, indianbank.in.

The recruitment is being done for 138 vacancies for 8 positions of which 85 positions are for Assistant Manager Credit and 15 positions for Manager Credit and Manager Security, 10 for Manager Forex, 5 each for Manager Deal and Manager Risk Management, 2 for Manager Legal, and 1 for Senior Manager Risk Management.

The application process for the recruitment is being conducted and the last day to apply to participate in the recruitment process is February 10th, 2020. The preliminary examination for the recruitment is scheduled to be conducted on March 8th, 2020.

Here is the direct link to access the Indian Bank 2020 SO recruitment notification.

The candidates are advised to carefully go through the notification for more details on qualification and eligibility for each position along with the recruitment process.

Here is the direct link for candidates to start the application process for the Indian Bank SO recruitment.

The selection process for Manager Security will comprise of shortlisting of applications followed by interview.For other posts,the selection process will comprise of a test and personal interview.