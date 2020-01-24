State Bank of India (SBI) has been conducting the application process for Clerk/Junior Associate 2020 position since January 3rd, 2020 and interested candidates who have already applied just have a few more day to apply to participate in the recruitment drive. The last day to apply for the position is January 26th at the official website, sbi.co.in/careers

The recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 8,000 vacancies of which 7,870 are Regular Recruitment and 130 for Special Recruitment for Chandigarh (Kashmir/Leh & Kargil Valley) and North Eastern circle.

The preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted in the month of February/March 2020 and the Main exam will be conducted on April 19th, 2020. Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification before proceeding with the application process for vacancy breakdown, reservation policy, local language proficiency, important dates, selection process, exam pattern and syllabus among others.

Here is the direct link to access the SBI 2020 Clerk/JA notification.

SBI Clerk/JA 2020 Important Dates Activity Date Application Process January 3rd to January 26th, 2020 Preliminary Exam Admit Card February 11th, 2020 Preliminary Exam Date February/March 2020 Main Exam Admit Card 2nd week of April Main Exam April 19th, 2020

Eligibility

The candidate must be a graduate from any stream to be eligible to participate in the examination. The candidate must be between the ages 20 years and 28 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates who are from the reserved categories.

Here is the direct link to apply for the SBI 2020 Clerk/JA recruitment.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of two-stage on-line test - preliminary & main exam - and test of specified opted local language. Preliminary Examination will be for 100 marks for 1-hour duration consisting of three sections of English language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

The candidates who clear the Prelim exam will appear for the Main exam for 200 marks and duration for 2 hours 40 minutes which will test candidates on General Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude.

Those who qualify for selection and produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be subjected to any Language test. In case of others (qualified for selection), specified opted local language test will be conducted after provisional selection but before joining. Candidates not found proficient in specified opted local language would be disqualified.