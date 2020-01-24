Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released a recruitment notification for 944 vacancies for various positions which includes Forester, Head Constable, Constable Driver, Constable GD, Constable IRBn, Fireman, Forest Guard, Mineral Guard among others on January 23rd, 2020. Candidates can check the notification at the official website, apsssb.in.

The application process for the recruitment drive will begin on January 28th and will go on until February 28th, 2020. A total number of 14 positions with 944 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates can check the official notification for qualifications and eligibility for various positions. The candidates must have cleared at least 10th class to be eligible with some additional requirements depending on the position.

Here is the direct link to access the APPSC 2020 Constable recruitment notification.

The selection process will involve first clearing the PET/PST round after which Trade Test will be conducted for the positions where it is required. The candidates who clear these two round will have to appear for an objective MCQ exam, details of which will be available on the notification.