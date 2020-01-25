Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the 2019 December CS Foundation examination result today, January 25th, 2020. In a notification released on January 21st, the ICSI said that the result for the Foundation exam will be released at the official website, icsi.examresults.net.

The notification said that candidates will be able to check the result and the subject-wise break up of their marks on that date at the official website, icsi.edu, at 11.00 am.

The notification also said, ”Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Foundation Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates. “

How to check ICSI December 2019 Fondation result:

Visit the ICSI result official website. Select the relevant exam and enter the roll number and 17-digit registration number and click on ‘Submit’. The result will be displayed along with subject-wise marks.

ICSI had conducted the Foundation examination for CS for December 2019 on December 28th and December 29th, 2019. The details of the result for the Intermediate and Final exam will be released later.