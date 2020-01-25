Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), as expected, has declared the 2019 December CS Foundation examination result today, January 25th, 2020. The result for the Foundation exam can be accessed by all the candidates at the official result website, icsi.examresults.net.

The Institute had released a notification on January 21st, saying that candidates will be able to check the result and the subject-wise break up of their marks on that date at the official website, icsi.edu, at 11.00 am.

How to check ICSI December 2019 Fondation result:

Visit the ICSI result official website. Select the relevant exam and enter the roll number and 17-digit registration number and click on ‘Submit’. The result will be displayed along with subject-wise marks.

ICSI had conducted the Foundation examination for CS for December 2019 on December 28th and December 29th, 2019. The details of the result for the Intermediate and Final exam will be released later.