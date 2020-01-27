West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2020 admit card has been issued at the official website. Candidates who have applied to appear for the WBJEE entrance examination this year can download the admit card from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 2nd, 2020. The exam consists of two papers, the first paper is Mathematics which will be conducted from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm and second paper is for Physics and Chemistry conducted from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

Here is the direct link to download WBJEE 2020 admit card.

WBJEE is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in the State.

How to download WBJEE 2020 admit card: