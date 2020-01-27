Anna University will be declaring the November-December 2019 semester examination result within a day or two, according to Times of India. The report said once the result is declared, it will be available at the Anna University official website, acoe.annauniv.edu and annauniv.edu. The result for both grade and mark system is expected to be available.

The report said that officers told the press that the results are ready to be published and it will be published in one or two days. Around 4.79 lakh engineering graduates appeared for the odd semester examination which was held in the November and December 2019.

This year the results have been delayed by a few days because of the CAA protests and local body elections, the report added. Usually, the results are round in the first and second week of January.

How to check Anna University 2019 result: