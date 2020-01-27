Madras University will be declaring the 2019 November semester examination result soon, according to reports. The examination official has said that the result will be available before January 31st at the official websites, unom.ac.in and

The university said to Times of India, “We are preparing the result and plan to release them before January 31st.” The examination was conducted in the months of November and December for various undergraduate, postgraduate and certificate courses.

The report also added that around 2 lakh candidates had appeared for the UNOM examination in the month of November. The result is also expected to be available at egovernance.unom.ac.in apart from the official website.

How to check Madras University UG/PG/Professional Degree November 2019 results

Log on to the official website of the Madras University. Click on the link to check the November 2019 result once released. Enter your registration number and click on ‘Get marks’.

The marks will be displayed and can be printed out for future reference.

Madras University hosts 73 academic departments under 18 schools. More than 100 colleges and 52 research institutions are affiliated to the university. The university has six campuses in the city of Chennai.