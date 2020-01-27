Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UPNHM) will close the application process for the 2700 vacancies tomorrow, January 28th, 2020. The official notification is available at the UP NHM official website, upnrhm.gov.in or at Strategic Alliance Management Services website, SAMS.co.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 53 positions and the majority of vacancies are for nursing and laboratory technician positions. There are 810 vacancies for Laboratory Technicians, 1084 Staff Nurse positions, 108 for Staff Nurse-KMC, RBSK position for 347 positions among others.

The application process is already underway and the last day to apply for the recruitment drive is January 28th, 2020. The candidates can access the eligibility and qualification process at the official notification.

The candidates must appear for a written exam and the final recruitment will be made based on the marks obtained in that and the interview round based on the merit list.

Here is the direct link to access the UP NHM 2020 recruitment notification.

Steps to apply for UP NHM 2020 recruitment: