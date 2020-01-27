Uttar Pradesh Standard Entrance Exam (UPSEE) 2020 official brochure has been released by AKTU and the application process has begun from today, January 27th. The candidates who are interested in appear for the UPSEE 2020 examination can apply for the same at the official website, upsee.nic.in.

UPSEE 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on May 10th, 2020. The last day to apply to participate in the exam is March 15th, 2020. Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, will open the application correction window from March 16th to April 3rd, 2020.

UPSEE is an entrance test conducted every year for admissions to the first year of Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in BTech/ BArch/ BDes/ BPharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA (Integrated). There is provision for lateral entry to 2nd Year of BTech/ BPharm/ MCA as well via this test conducted for all the colleges and universities in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

How to apply for UPSEE 2019

Visit the official site - upsee.nic.in Click on the UPSEE 2020 application link for the relevant exam. New candidates will have to register before one can apply while students with existing accounts can sign in with their credentials Go through the registration and application process and submit. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates are advised to go through the official brochure of the UPSEE 2020 carefully before proceeding with the application process. The official brochure can be accessed at the official website or in this direct link.