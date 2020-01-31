The results for All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2020 have been declared by Sainik School Society. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website at sainikschooladmission.in.

The AISSEE examination was conducted on 5th January 2020. Sainik School Society holds conducts entrance test for screening of students for admission to Classes 6 and 9. The AISSEE examination is conducted in the offline mode as an OMR-based test and the questions are objective in nature.

How to check Sainik School AISSEE 2020 result: