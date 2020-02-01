Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the Term-End Examination (TEE) results conducted in the month of December 2019 today, January 31st, 2020.

All the students who had appeared for the exam conducted in the month of December can check the result now at the official website, ignou.ac.in.

The University conducts Term-end examination twice in a year by the open university for various UG/PG courses, once in December and once in June. and the result for the 2019 December for various courses have come out.

Candidates can access the IGNOU TEE December 2019 results in this direct link.

IGNOU is a prestigious open university of the country which provides various courses for candidates which includes undergradudate, postgraduate, P.hD, and professional courses.

How to check IGNOU 2019 June Term-End exam results: