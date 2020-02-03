Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the examination admit card for the recruitment of Forest Guard today, February 3rd, 2020. The candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, sssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC will conduct the preliminary exam for the 2019 recruitment of Forest Guard on February 16th, 2020. The candidates must go through the admit card carefully for more details on the venue and the exam timings.

Here is the direct link to access the UKSSSC 2019 Forest Guard exam admit card.

The Uttarakhand commission is conducting the Forest Guard recruitment for 102 vacancies. The candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for the PET/PST round of the recruitment.

How to download UKSSSC admit card: