Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) is expected to release the admit card for the exam scheduled to be conducted for 01/2020 AFCAT today, February 3rd, 2020. The candidates can download the admit card, once it is released, on the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

The AFCAT 01/2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 22nd and February 23rd, 2020. The exam is conducted as a selection process for Indian citizens (Men and Women) to be part of this elite force as Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.

The official notification released at the time of the application process mentions that candidates can download the admit card from February 3rd until the day of the examination.

AFCAT exams involves 100 questions testing candidates on General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test for a 2-hour duration and 300 marks. For EKT candidates, the exam will also involve Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics subjects for 45-minute duration for 150 marks.

The notification mentions, “After 03 Feb 2020 click “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD” to download your Admit Card from the website https://afcat.cdac.in and you will also receive admit card on your registered email ID. If the candidate does not receive his/her admit card in their registered email id or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website, he/she is required to enquire from AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune. (Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020-25503106). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in.”