Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released the admit card for the Computer-Based Exam for 1,493 vacancies on February 3rd, 2020. The admit card can be downloaded by all the candidates who have applied for participating in the exam from the official website, delhimetro.com.

DMRC will conduct the Computer-Based Exam from February 17th to February 26th. The first phase will be conducted from February 17th to February 21st and the second phase from February 23rd to February 26th, 2020. The full schedule can be accessed in this link.

Here is the direct link to access the DMRC recruitment admit card.

The DMRC vacancies consist of both executive and non-executive positions. The number of vacancies in Regular Executive Category is 60, Regular Non-Executive positions is 929, Executive positions on Contract basis has 106 vacancies, and Non-Executive positions on Contract basis has 398 vacancies.

The selection process will involve a minimum of two levels with an additional skill test for stenographers and psycho test for Customer Relation Assistant. The Paper I will consist of two papers (Paper-I and Paper-II, to be held on the same day at the same centre). Paper-I will consist of multiple-choice objective type questions, bilingual (Hindi/English), on General Awareness, General Intelligence& Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude(General English for Maintainer-Electrician, Electronic Mechanic,and Fitter)and/ knowledge of the discipline/trade. There will be a total of 120 questions, each carrying equal marks.

For Paper II, will check General English to judge the knowledge of English language. There will be a total of 60 questions, each carrying equal marks. Candidates who qualify separately in Paper-I & Paper-II and rank high on the merit list within the zone of consideration shall be called, based on the overall merit of CBT.

How to download the DMRC admit card: