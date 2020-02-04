Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Paper II result for the 2018 Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in CISF Examination on February 3rd, 2020. The candidates can access the Paper II result at SSC’s official website, ssc.nic.in.

The notification released along with the result said a total of 317 Females and 385 Males were selected under Open Vacancies. Apart from that 369 candidates were selected under Departmental Candidates (Delhi Police) and 35 for Specialized categories of Ex-Servicemen (Delhi Police) have also made it to the next round.

All the successful candidates will now appear for the Medical Examination round, schedule for which will be released later on the official SSC website.

Here are the direct links to check the SSC 2018 SI/ASI result:

The SSC notification for the result said, “A total number of 4418 male and 332 female candidates (i.e. total 4750 candidates) were declared qualified for appearing in Paper-II. and 33 additional candidates were allowed by the Commission to appear in Paper-II of the examination on the directions of various courts. Accordingly, total 4783 (4750+33) candidates were scheduled for the Paper-II, which was conducted on 27.09.2019. A total of 4541 candidates appeared in this examination.”