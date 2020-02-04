Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) has released the admit card for the exam scheduled to be conducted for 01/2020 AFCAT today, February 4th, 2020. The candidates can download the admit card on the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

The AFCAT 01/2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 22nd and February 23rd, 2020. The exam is conducted as a selection process for Indian citizens (Men and Women) to be part of this elite force as Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.

Here is the direct link to download the AFCAT 01/2020 admit card.

The candidates are advised to look at the admit card carefully and read the instructions that needs to be adhered to during the exam. The admit card must be carried by the candidates and brought along at the exam center on the date and time mentioned on the admit card.

AFCAT exams involves 100 questions testing candidates on General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test for a 2-hour duration and 300 marks. For EKT candidates, the exam will also involve Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics subjects for 45-minute duration for 150 marks.

The original notification mentioned, “If the candidate does not receive his/her admit card in their registered email id or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website, he/she is required to enquire from AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune. (Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020-25503106). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in.”