Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) will close the application process for the GUJCET 2020 examination today, February 5th, 2020. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the GUJCET 2020 but have not applied yet can do so at the official website, gujcet.gseb.org.

The application process for the GUJCET 2020 started in the month of January and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 31st, 2020 at various centers in the state of Gujarat.

Here is the direct link to start the GUJCET 2020 application process.

GSEB conducts the GUJCET examination for admissions to UG degree engineering and degree / diploma pharmacy courses, offered by the colleges of Gujarat.

The exam consists of multiple choice questions on physics, chemistry, mathematics / biology for a duration of 3 hours. The candidates must have cleared the 10+2 examination.

How to apply GUJCET 2020 examiantion

Visit the GUJCET 2020 official website. Click on the new registration link. Go through the registration process after which log-in with the credentials and go through the application process. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates can refer to this direct link to refer to the instructions on how to apply for the GUJCET 2020 in English language. Candidates are suggested to refer to all the instructions carefully before proceeding with the application process.