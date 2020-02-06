West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the 2019 Clerkship preliminary exam answer keys on February 5th, 2020. All the candidates who had appeared for the WBPSC 2019 Clerk recruitment examination can download the answer keys at the official website, wbpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections against the answers on the answer keys from February 7th, 2020. n the “Answer Key Response”section within 7 (seven) days. The Commission said, “The Commission will however, not be in a position to consider any incongruity brought to its notice after the aforesaid date.”

Here is the direct link to access the WBPSC 2019 Clerkship preliminary exam.

The WBPSC had conducted the Part I examination at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres on the 25th January, 2020 (Saturday) in two sessions from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (Forenoon Session) & 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Afternoon Session).

The candidates have to go through three stages of recruitment. The first stage is an objective type exam which will carry 100 marks for 100 questions. The part II or the second stage of the recruitment will be a written exam and will have two groups. Group A will test candidates on English language and Group B on Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali and each group will be of 50 marks and the exam will be of 1-hour duration.

Candidates who clear the Part I and Part II of the examination will have to appear for the an exam which will test candidate’s basic knowledge of computer and an ability to type on the the computer.