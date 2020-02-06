Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020 application process is scheduled to begin from today, February 6th, 2020. The OJEE 2020 exam is being conducted for admissions to Undergraduate/Postgraduate Level Professional Courses in the State of Odisha. Candidates can apply for OJEE 2020 exam at the official website, ojee.nic.in.

The exam is conducted for admissions to B.Pham, MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Tech (Part Time), M.Arch, M Plan, M.Pharma, Int MBA and Lateral Entry to B.Tech, BPharm, and MCA courses in government and private universities and colleges in Odisha.

OJEE 2020 Schedule Activity Date OJEE 2020 Application Begins February 6th, 2020 OJEE 2020 Application Ends March 20th, 2020 Last date to print the confirmation page March 25th, 2020 OJEE 2020 Admit Card release April 20th OJEE 2020 exam date First week of May

The candidates need to participate in the exam to participate in the admission process in the state. Candidates from other states are not eligible for admissions to government colleges; however, they can participate in the counselling process for the private colleges.

Candidates can access the OJEE syllabus in this link and instructions on how to fill the OJEE 2020 in this direct link. The candidates should go through the official notification before proceeding with the application. The notification will be released before the application link is activated.