Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the 2019 State Services Exam and State Forest Service examination final answer keys on February 6th, 2020. Now that the final answer keys have been released, the result can be expected to be released in the near future. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the final answer keys from the official website, mppsc.nic.in.

The MPPSC had conducted the SSE and SFS 2019 preliminary exam on January 12th, 2020 in two sessions. The model answer keys were released on January 15th, 2020 and candidates can raise objections against the answer from January 17th to January 23rd. The final answer keys have been released based on the objections released.

Here is the direct link to the check MPPSC State/Forest Services 2019 final answer keys.

The candidates who clear the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main exam after which an interview round will be conducted. The SSE examination is being conducted to fill 330 vacancies.

Steps to download MPPSC SSE and SFS 2019 prelim final answer keys: