Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education Authority had declared the UPTET 2019 result today, February 7th. The result was officially released in the morning but the link to check the result has just been activated. The candidates can check the result at the official website, updeled.gov.in.

Jagran Josh reports that 354,703 candidates have cleared the UPTET 2019 examination which means around 21.1% candidates have cleared the exam. The report added, ”Out of the total candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh TET exam, only 29.74% passed the UPTET Paper 1 and only 11.46% managed to pass in UPTET Paper 2.

Here is the direct link to check the UPTET 2019 result.

The process of document verification for all the successful candidates will begin soon, details of which will be updated on the official website. The UPTET 2019 certificate will be issued for all the candidates who clear the document verification process. The UPTET certificate is valid for 5 years from the date it is issued.

UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 examination is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with UP education board. The Primary Level exam is conducted to certify eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and the Upper Primary Level certifies to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.

How to check UPTET 2019 result:

Visit the UPTET 2019 official website under UP D.El.Ed website. Click on the button for UPTET 2019 result. Click on the result button on the log-in page. Enter the log-in details and submit. The result will be displayed.

The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted on December 22nd which was postponed to January 8th due to the internet blockade in some parts of the state which resulted in many candidates having trouble in downloading their admit cards. Around 16.5 lakh candidates had participated in the UPTET 2019 exam.