Movies releases this week: ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘World Famous Lover’ and more
Here is what is coming to a theatre near you this week.
Friday, February 14
Hindi
Love Aaj Kal
Official synopsis: “The word ‘Love’ itself brings along with it a plethora of feelings and meanings, which has constantly changed over time. While the expression of love has changed over the years gone by, does the emotion still remain the same? Has anybody figured out the perfect path towards love? Love Aaj Kal is a movie that tackles this ever-changing dynamic of being in and finding love. Our protagonists, Veer and Zoe traverse this tricky path of love while trying their luck in finding the answers to these questions.”
Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Arushi Sharma, Randeep Hooda.
Telugu
World Famous Lover
Official synopsis: “An amalgamation of four different love stories: Seenayya and Suvarna, a middle-class couple in a small town; Gautham, an uber-cool youngster romancing in the streets of Paris with his girlfriend Iza, Union Leader Srinu head over heels in love with his boss lady, and the first college romance.”
Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leite, Aishwarya Rajesh.
English
Joker (Re-Release)
Official synopsis: “Joker centers around an origin of the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. Todd Phillips’ exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.”
Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz.
Fantasy Island
Official synopsis: “Sometimes what you wish for might come true. What would you do when your fantasies take a dark turn?”
Cast: Michael Pena, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O Yang, Ryan Hansen, Michael Rooker.
Ordinary Love
Official synopsis: “Joan and Tom have been married for many years. There is an ease to their relationship which only comes from spending a lifetime together and a depth of love which expresses itself through tenderness and humour in equal part. When Joan is diagnosed with breast cancer, the course of her treatment shines a light on their relationship as they are faced with the challenges that lie ahead and the prospect of what might become of them if something were to happen to her.”
Cast: Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville.
Berlin, I Love You
Official synopsis: “Latest instalment of the Cities of Love franchise (Paris, je t’aime / New York, I Love You / Rio, Eu Te Amo), this collective feature-film is made of ten stories of romance set in the German capital.”
Cast: Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley, Mickey Rourke, Diego Luna, Jim Strugess, Dianna Argon, Rafaelle Cohen, Jenna Dewan, Toni Garn, Sibel Kekilli, Hannelore Elsner, Robert Stadlober, Emily Beecham, Luke Wilson.
Marathi
Prawaas
Synopsis: ‘Prawaas is the journey of an elderly couple Abhijat Inamdar (Ashok Saraf) and Lata Inamdar (Padmini Kolhapure).’
Cast: Ashok Saraf, Padmini Kolhapure.
Tamil
Oh My Kaduvale
Official synopsis: “Dive into the world of love, friendship and fun all in one!”
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh, Vani Bhojan.
Naan Sirithal
Synopsis: ‘Gandhi is an IT guy who suffers from Pseudobulbar, and he uncontrollably laughs during stressful moments. He is taken to a Shiva temple and tied with a holy ornament, which is very strong, but it would bring a threat to him if separated.’
Cast: Hiphop Tamizha, Iswarya Menon.
Kannada
Sagutha Doora Doora
Official synopsis: “The story is about a son’s journey to find his lost mother. It explores the sentiments between a mother and son.”
Cast: Apeksha P Mahesh, Ashik.
Trivikrama
Official synopsis: “TriVikrama is a high voltage love story.”
Cast: Vikram Ravichandran, Akanksha Sharma.
Inspector Vikram
Synopsis: ‘Inspector Vikram movie is a romantic action entertainer directed by Sri Narasimha and produced by Vikyath.’
Cast: Prajwal Devaraj, Bhavana.
Bengali
Love Aaj Kal Porshu
Official synopsis: “A story about timeless love, lost and found.”
Cast: Arjun Chakrabarty, Madhumita Sarkar, Paoli Dam, Anindita Bose, Anirban Chakraborti.
Punjabi
Sufna
Official synopsis: “Sufna tells the story of a boy and a girl, their love and how it first bloomed. When circumstances force the couple to part ways, they must stand by each other and fight for their love.”
Cast: Ammy Virk, Tania, Jagjeet Sandhu.
Movie release information is subject to change.