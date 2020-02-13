Anna University has released the admit card for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2020. Candidates can visit the official website of Anna University at tancet.annauniv.edu to download the TANCET 2020 admit card. The examination for MBA and MCA will be conducted on 29th February, 2020 while ME/MTech/MArch/ MPlan exams will be held on 1st March, 2020.

According to the official notification, the hall ticket should be produced at the time of entrance test and also at the time of Admission. If the hall ticket is lost after the test, a duplicate hall ticket can be obtained on payment of Rs 100 in the form of a Demand Draft, with a written request to The Secretary (TANCET), Anna University, Chennai - 600 025 indicating the Registration No. / Application No. and the name of the Examination Centre.

Here is the direct link to download the TANCET 2020 admit card.

Steps to download TANCET 2020 admit card: