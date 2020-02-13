Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 response sheets. Candidates can download and check the response sheets at gate.iitd.ac.in and appsgate.iitd.ac.in. The exam was conducted on 1-2 February and 8-9 February, 2020.

How to download the GATE 2020 response sheet:

Visit the official website at gate.iitd.ac.in

Click on the GOAPS portal link

Login using your Enrollment Id or Email Address, Password and submit

Download and save the Response Sheet

Here is the direct link to download the GATE 2020 response sheet.

GATE 2020 result is expected to be declared on 16th March, 2020.