Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Main exam result for the 2016 Combined Civil Services examination on February 15th, 2020. All the candidates who had appeared for the Main exam can check the result at the official website, jpsc.gov.in.

The candidates who have cleared the Main exam are now eligible to appear for the interview round. The Commission will release the details of the interview round in the near future on its official website.

Here is the direct link to check the JPSC 2016 Civil Services Main exam result.

The examination was conducted from January 28th to February 2nd, 2020 for all the candidates who had cleared the preliminary examination and now the Main exam result has been declared.

How to check JPSC 2016 Civil Services result: