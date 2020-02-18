Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be releasing the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2019 Tier I examination admit card soon, The admit card, once released, can be downloaded from the official regional SSC websites, links for which is available at the SSC website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC will conduct the CGL 2019 Tier I examination from March 2nd to March 11th. SSC generally releases admit card around 15 days before the exam and thus it is expected to be released soon.

Candidates can access the admit card for the CGL 2019 Tier I exam in the regional website once they are released, links for which are below:

Eastern Region

Karnataka Kerala Region

Southern Region

North Eastern Region

Western Region

Madhya Pradesh Region

Central Region



North Western Region

Northern Region

The CGL exam will be held to fill vacancies in 34 positions. The total number of vacancies will be informed at a later date. The eligibility age range can be anywhere from 18 to 32 years old depending on the position, details of which can be accessed in the notification with relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved candidates.

The Tier I and Tier II examinations are computer-based examination and the Tier III exam is a paper-pen exam. Tier IV exam is for Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable)/ Document Verification.