West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has issued recruitment notification for Driver position today, February 18th, 2020. The application process will begin from February 20th and one can access the notification at the official website, wbhrb.in.

The recruitment process will be conducted to fill 300 vacancies. The application must be submitted on or before March 4th and Board has advised candidates to submit the application as soon as possible to avoid server congestion on the final days.

The candidates must have studied at least up to Class VIII and must possess of driving license and experience of at least 5 years. A knowledge of repairs of vehicles and practical experience of driving heavy vehicles for two years is a desirable. The candidate must not be more than 40 years old to be eligible to apply.

The selection process will involve skill test and interview round. The Board, for the purpose of short-listing, will conduct a preliminary driving skills test of candidates through SHTO and three times of vacancies (reservation category wise) on the basis of the preliminary driving test (C) Based upon the list thus prepared on the merit basis, three(03) times of the declared no. of vacancies (reservation category wise) will be called for interview.

Here is the direct link to access the WBHRB 2020 Driver recruitment notification.

The candidates are advised to go through official notification before proceeding with the application process for more information of qualification, application process, reservation policy, among others.