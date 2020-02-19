Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board (RCRB) has declared the result for the 2019 Banking Assistant recruitment exam on February 18th, 2020. The recruitment exam result conducted for Rajasthan Cooperative Banks can be accessed at the official website, rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Earlier, the Board had declared the result for other positions which included Computer Programmer, Manager, Senior Manager, and Stenographer on February 14th, 2020.

Here is the direct links to all the results:

Result For Banking Assistant Post

Result For Post Of Computer Programmer

Result For Post Of Manager

Result For Post Of Senior Manager

Result For Post Of Steno

Rajasthan State Co-operative Bank had released the notification for the recruitment on September 15th for 47 positions in The Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank Ltd (Apex Bank) and Various District Level Central Cooperative Banks for 668 positions for both TSP and non-TSP areas.

The exam was conducted by IBPS on December 16th, December 17th, December 18th, and December 19th. The recruitment is being done for the positions of Senior Manager, Manager, Computer Programmer, Banking Assistant, and Stenographer.

How to access the Rajasthan Cooperative Bank result: