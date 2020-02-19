Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment of Civil Judge Junior Division and Judicial Magistrate First Class Preliminary Examination 2020 on February 18th. All the candidates who have applied to participate in the exam can download the admit card from the official website, mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

MPSC will conduct the preliminary examination for the Civil Judge recruitment 2020 on March 1st, 2020. The instructions to download the admit card has also be released at the official website, mpsc.gov.in, or one can access it in this direct link.

Here is the direct link to access the MPSC admit card website.

MPSC will conduct the recruitment drive for the Civil Judge Junior Division and Judicial Magistrate 2020 to fill 74 vacancies. The notification for the same as released on January 3rd, 2020 and the application process ended on January 23rd, 2020.

How to download MPSC admit card: