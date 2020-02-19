Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik, (MUHS) has declared the UG and PG Winter session 2019 examination result today, February 19th, 2020. Students/candidates who have appeared for the Winter session exam for the University can check the result at the official website, muhs,ac.in.

The result were declared for the UG, PG, and PG Medical/MD/MS/Diploma results today. Candidates can check the results for all the exam in these links provided below.

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences in the State of Maharashtra was established and incorporated in 1998 for the purposes of ensuring proper and systematic instruction, teaching, training and research in modern medicine and Indian Systems of Medicine in the State of Maharashtra, and to have balanced growth in the medical sciences.

How to check MUHS 2019 Winter session result: