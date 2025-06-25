The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the results of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025 today, June 25, as per the official notice. Candidates who appeared for the national-level pharmacy entrance exam can access their results on the official website natboard.edu.in , once declared.

The GPAT 2025 exam was conducted on May 25, and the provisional answer key was released on May 29. This is a national-level examination for award of scholarship to qualified candidates seeking entry into the Master of Pharmacy (M. Pharm) course.

Steps to download GPAT result 2025

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in Examinations tab — GPAT Click on the link for GPAT result 2025 Enter your details, and submit View, and download your result