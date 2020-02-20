Indian Bank will be releasing the admit card for the preliminary exam for the 2020 Specialist Officer recruitment today, February 20th, 2020. Candidates can access the admit card for the preliminary exam once it is released at the official website, indianbank.in.

The recruitment is being done for 138 vacancies for 8 positions of which 85 positions are for Assistant Manager Credit and 15 positions for Manager Credit and Manager Security, 10 for Manager Forex, 5 each for Manager Deal and Manager Risk Management, 2 for Manager Legal, and 1 for Senior Manager Risk Management.

The application process for the Indian Bank SO 2020 was conducted from January 22nd to February 10th, 2020. The admit card was scheduled to be released today according to the official notification.

Here is the direct link to access the career page of Indian Bank where the admit card link will get activated.

The preliminary exam will be conducted for 200 marks for 2-hour duration testing candidates on English Knowledge, General Awareness/Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, and Professional Knowledge with . The minimum qualifying mark in Test is 40 % for candidates belonging to unreserved / EWS category and 35% for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PWD categories.