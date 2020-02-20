Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for the 2020 Engineering Service Preliminary examination today, February 20th, 2020. All the candidates can check the result document, one with roll numbers and one with name and roll numbers, of the successful candidates at the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The candidates declared qualified are required to appear at the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020. The Main exam is scheduled to be held on 28th June, 2020. The candidates may download their e‐admit cards from the Commission’s Website around 3 weeks before the commencement of the exam.

Here is the direct link to check the UPSC Engineering Service 2020 Preliminary exam result:

The preliminary examination for the 2020 Engineering Services was held on January 5th, 2020. This examination will fill 495 vacancies in group A and group B services in civil, mechanical, electrical, and electronics & telecommunications discipline.

The final selection will be made on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam and personality test. The main exam will consist of two conventional type question papers with a time limit of three hours carrying a maximum of 500 marks. The personality exam will carry a total of 200 marks.