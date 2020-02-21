AP BIE March 2020 Intermediate Exam: IPE Hall First and Second year hall tickets released
The candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website or can collect it from their college.
Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) has released the hall tickets for the March 2020 IPE Theory first and second year examinations on February 21st, 2020. The students can either download the hall tickets from the official website, bie.ap.gov.in, or can collect from their colleges.
The APBIE will be conducting the 2020 Intermediate examination for 1st and 2nd year in the month of March. The 1st Year examinations will be conducted from March 4th to March 21st, 2020, whereas the 2nd year examination will be held from March 5th to March 23rd. The timetable can be accessed in this direct link.
Here is the direct link to download the APBIE IPE 2020 examination.
The APBIE has said that colleges cannot deny the issuance of hall tickets due to payment of fees related reasons and iterated that strict action will be taken against the colleges who deny hall tickets based on fee-related issues.
How to download APBIE IPE 2020 hall tickets:
- Visit the APBIE official website.
- Click on the IPE March-2020 Examination tab on the home page on the right side.
- Click on the IP March-2020 hall ticket link.
- Enter the log-in details and submit.
- The hall tickets need to be printed out.